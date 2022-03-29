Iconic drummer, Tulsa native Jimmy Karstein dies

TULSA, Okla. — Musicians and music lovers are mourning the loss of Jimmy Karstein, a local icon and legendary drummer who brought Tulsa sound to the mainstream.

Karstein got his start by joining a local band called The Swinging Shadows. He later joined fellow Oklahoman Leon Russell and Jimmy O'Neill to play together at Pandora's Box in Los Angeles for several months.

During his entire career, he was close to Russell and J.J. Cale. Karstein also worked closely with the Red Dirt Rangers, Eric Clapton, and more.

The Church Studio posted on Facebook remembering him and his legacy, as well as sharing an interview they had with him in 2020.

