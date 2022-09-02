Chouteau Middle School moves breakfast to classroom

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — Chouteau Middle School is changing the way they serve breakfast to students.

Previously, kids would go to the cafeteria to get their food, then find a spot to sit down and eat. Now, students are eating breakfast in their classrooms.

Doors to the middle school open at 7:35 in the morning, students come in, go to one of the cruising cafe carts and choose either a cold or hot breakfast. They take that food and go to their first class while eating there. At 8:05, breakfast is done and class begins.

The idea for the change came from the school's principal, Michelle Brumley. Even though the school year just started, Brumley says she's already seen a positive change in the school.

"It’s so much more relaxed because when you're at home in the morning, your parents are trying to get off to work, you’re trying to get two-three kids ready. Oh I forgot this, I forgot my uniform, I forgot my shoes. It’s just so hectic in the morning," explains Brumley. "It was just easier to come in and have small groups instead of that huge cafeteria setting. We’re calm, we’re relaxed, we’re talking with each other.”

During breakfast, teachers use the time to talk to students one-on-one, open the room up for class conversations, share announcements and allow students to finish up any homework.

Although Brumley's school is the only one in the district doing this at the moment, any other school in the Chouteau-Mazie district can implement this change.

2 News went to the middle school yesterday and got to speak with students while eating their breakfast. They tell us they like the change because it's not as loud, they get to be in smaller groups and get to talk with their friends.

