Child falls off Delaware County hayride, run over by trailer

Posted at 8:18 PM, Oct 30, 2022
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A child is in critical condition after falling off of a hayride on Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Delaware County deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. near North County Road 650 about two miles east of Grove where the 12-year-old child is said to have fallen off of a hayride and run over by the trailer. Fifteen people including nine children were on the hayride when the one child fell off.

Paramedics took the child to a Tulsa hospital they're said to be in critical condition with several different injuries.

