Chicken wings in short supply and high demand ahead of Super Bowl LVI

TULSA, Okla. — With the super bowl just days away, a football fan favorite may be in short supply. If you find chicken wings in time for the big game it may cost you a bit extra.

One pound of chicken wings cost just over $2.80 last year according to the USDA. This year, a pound of chicken wings will cost you on average $3.62; up nearly a dollar from 2020.

Just a few months ago, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer on 71st St. in Tulsa, had to stop selling wings altogether. They served their fried chicken tenders instead. Since then, they’ve seen an increase in supply but they still have to sell them at a higher price because of supply chain issues.

Waldo’s owner tells me 2 News Oklahoma, he anticipated the demand for Super Bowl Sunday and have shipments on the way.

“We are ready to go, we had a truck come in today. We have another truck coming on Saturday. We’ll be ready to go,” owner, Dheenoth Nithianandan said.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will consume more than 1.4 billion wings when the Cincinnati Bengals face-off against the LA Rams on Sunday. The game will air on KJRH Channel 2 at 5:30 p.m.

