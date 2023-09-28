Cherokee Nation sends $150K to City of Tulsa for public safety grants

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is giving $150,000 in available American Rescue Plan Act funds to City of Tulsa to use as public safety grants.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday the funds are especially meaningful.

"All of this will go towards making Tulsa a safer city," he said.

With signing a memorandum of understanding, Mayor Bynum announced alongside leaders from Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency that plans are already in place to put the money to use.

"For TAEMA, to provide them with a trailer that they need to haul heavy equipment around," the mayor said. "As you can imagine, when you get hit with a natural disaster logistics are one of the biggest challenges. We'll also be covering the cost for an incinerator for green waste debris. With the Tulsa Fire Department this is going to help fund things hearing-impaired smoke alarms which the Tulsa Fire Department goes out and provides to folks in our community who need them. We'll also help fund equipment for our bike rescue team that goes out in hard-to-access places to save the lives of people."

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the signing and grants mean more than just dollars.

"It's much bigger than that. It's about that Cherokee word. That Cherokee spirit of Gadugi, working together," Chief Hoskin said. "If there's ever an area where we need to approach something with that spirit of Gadugi, it's surely public safety."

Cherokee Nation's delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives Kimberly Teehee was also on hand. Teehee echoed the two leaders' remarks that Tulsa's success is the Cherokee Nation's success.

"It's really important to Cherokee Nation that we build partnerships, that we strengthen partnerships, that we're their opportunities to collaborate, that we do so," Delegate Teehee said. "And it only enhances the quality of life here for the community."

Chief Hoskin added the nation has already awarded $11.4 million in grants to 230 agencies throughout the 14 counties that include Cherokee land.

"These local agencies know what they need," he said. "The know where there's some gaps. We just want to be there to help them fill some gaps."

Other first responder agencies in northeast Oklahoma have until Oct. 9 to apply for the remaining $50,000 grants.

