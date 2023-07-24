Chef Paul Wilson honored at memorial service

TULSA — A renowned Tulsa chef, Paul Wilson lost his life earlier this month. Sunday evening, friends and family got together to remember Chef Wilson's love of food, family and fun. 2 News Oklahoma was there and spoke with Wilson's mother.

"He came from Katrina – escaping Katrina – to Tulsa, with a mission to create chef-driven restaurants," Pamela Sherman said.

Once he got to Tulsa Wilson was determined to make a mark.

He opened a downtown restaurant, Boston Title and Abstract. It's a modern take on the speakeasy.

Just recently he was working on a new french concept. That hard work was recognized at a national level. Wilson was named a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award, which celebrates chefs across America.

"In going through the pictures, to do the slideshow, I realized that he, in his fifty years, lived more life than most people do in a regular lifetime," Sherman said.

Wilson’s life was taken earlier this month in a biking accident on Katy Trail. Now, a few weeks later, the smells of gourmet food and the sounds of stories from Paul’s life filled the hall.

His mom hoped his memory shined at the service.

"His love of food, his love of his friends, his family, for the warm, caring, generous person he was," Sherman said.

Those qualities must have rubbed off on people. The food, the drinks and venue were all donated by Wilson's friends and colleagues.

"Greg Donnini, who used to be Paul’s partner at Boston Title and Abstract, is the one who orchestrated all this. He got donations from far and wide to put this on, and I’m very, very grateful for that," Sherman said.

