CHECOTAH, Okla. — Checotah is set to complete a major part of its waterline project soon.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff asked city officials how they were using millions of grant dollars to finish the job and listened to area residents.

When asked how desperately the city needs this project, Jeremy Jones replied, “I would say probably a good 80% we needed it done.”

Checotah waterline project makes progress

Because of decades-old pipes, valves, and fire hydrants, Jones — Checotah’s Public Works Authority director — told 2 News there were lots of midnight shutoffs prior to the project.

Asked if it’s about time Checotah fixes its water system, resident Ivan Hunt said, “Yeah. You know, this is a little small town, so they don't have the revenue and the money to do a lot of stuff.”

2 News Oklahoma

Checotah finally began revamping its whole system last year. This came after receiving at least $2.3 million in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board [$1.4 million], Indian Health Services [$303,000], and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation [$600,000]. The city also put forward $425,000.

Jones said the waterline project “would save us on a lot of water loss, save us on shutting down water 'cause if you shut this part of town down, we shut a district down also that we sell water to.”

He and assistant director Dustin Howell noted the new valves that crews have been installing will give them greater control, saying now they “can isolate streets.”

“Before we couldn't,” said Jones. “We'd have to shut off like the whole side of town and still not get all the way shut off.”

However, construction has not made it easy at times for area residents due to occasional water shutoffs.

Hunt has called Checotah home for four years now. Despite seeing some occasional shutoffs, he told us it’s ultimately worth ensuring residents have fresh, flowing water.

2 News Oklahoma

“At least they [are] trying to tend to it now to get something done,” he emphasized.

Luckily for Hunt, he shouldn’t have to stare at the construction site in front of his house for much longer.

Jones told us he expects to finish Phase Two within three to four weeks, and then the entire project before the end of 2026. Each phase moves from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

