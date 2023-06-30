Charges filed in Sand Springs crash that killed three teens

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — One person is charged in a deadly crash that killed three Sand Springs teen in 2022.

Sirrah Rachell Mathews is charged with three counts of first degree manslaughter with automobile and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver died in the crash. Sirrah Mathews and Logan Childers were injured in the crash.

According to the affadavit Mathews tested positive for THC and surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses showed the car driving at a high rate of speed. Police said the car lost control on a normal curve of the road and the driver, Mathews, could not regain control of the car and it crashed and rolled.

Police said the car was exceeding the limit enough to be "careless or wanton manner without regard for the safety of persons or property.

Sand Springs police said an officer overheard Mathews say she'd had marijuana earlier that day and that five tobacco vapes, 1 THC vape pen and 1 black medical marijuana container with "a small marijuana roach inside."

