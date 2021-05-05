Celebrating educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

TULSA, Okla. — This week, the country recognizes another kind of front-line hero. The week of May 3 is Teacher Appreciation week.

It has been a challenging year for teachers near and far and this week we honor the people working hard to sustain some kind of normalcy for our children.

Schools across the country are in various stages of re-opening and some are still closed because of COVID-19. Regardless, teachers are still working harder than ever.

Now, some businesses across the country are offering discounts to educators for everything from car rentals to Apple products. After a year of teaching during the pandemic, the end of the spring semester couldn’t come soon enough.

However, Sommer Lyons, a teacher at McKinley, says she’s already looking towards the fall semester and preparing for life when we return to normal.

She says she’s just proud of her colleagues.

“I am proud of us. I’m proud of us as a district. I’m proud of all of the teachers for still being a teacher today,” Lyons said.

Additionally, Sommer also commended TPS parents for stepping up and helping students learn while they were out of the classroom. She says she hopes that parent-teacher comradery will be a new normal going forward.

Teacher Appreciation Week deals:

1800Flowers.com : NEA members can save 20% on flowers and gift baskets.

: NEA members can save 20% on flowers and gift baskets. 23andMe : Teachers save $20 to $100 on select DNA kits.

: Teachers save $20 to $100 on select DNA kits. Adobe Creative Cloud : Teachers save 60% off monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions.

: Teachers save 60% off monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions. A.C. Moore : Present your school ID, pay stub or other qualifying identification to get 15% off regular and sale-priced purchases of arts and crafts supplies at A.C. Moore.

: Present your school ID, pay stub or other qualifying identification to get 15% off regular and sale-priced purchases of arts and crafts supplies at A.C. Moore. Ann Taylor LOFT : Teachers save 15% off full-price purchases.

: Teachers save 15% off full-price purchases. Apple : Apple Education Pricing is available to teachers on select devices.

: Apple Education Pricing is available to teachers on select devices. A to Z Teacher Stuff : Get low prices on teaching eBooks and ready-to-use classroom activities created and classroom-tested by teachers. Many downloads are free.

: Get low prices on teaching eBooks and ready-to-use classroom activities created and classroom-tested by teachers. Many downloads are free. Barnes & Noble : Get 20% off purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off purchases during Educator Appreciation Days.

: Get 20% off purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off purchases during Educator Appreciation Days. Bookmans : Get 20% off all purchases.

: Get 20% off all purchases. Books-a-Million : Get 25% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s card during Teacher Appreciation Week.

: Get 25% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s card during Teacher Appreciation Week. Budget Truck Rental : get 10% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.

: get 10% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves. Coolframes.com : Teachers get a 5% discount.

: Teachers get a 5% discount. Costco : NEA members will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card with a new Costco membership.

: NEA members will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card with a new Costco membership. Dagne Dover : When you register with Dagna Dover, you can get 20% off purchases.

: When you register with Dagna Dover, you can get 20% off purchases. Eduporium : Get a 20% discount on most products.

: Get a 20% discount on most products. GE Appliances Store : NEA members receive several discounts and free delivery on appliances costing more than $399.

: NEA members receive several discounts and free delivery on appliances costing more than $399. GelPro : Get 25% off your purchase of cushioned floor mats.

: Get 25% off your purchase of cushioned floor mats. GM Educator Discount : Current employees of a public school, private school, college or university can enjoy special pricing below MSRP on the purchase or lease of eligible, new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles.

: Current employees of a public school, private school, college or university can enjoy special pricing below MSRP on the purchase or lease of eligible, new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles. Half Price Books : Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Half Price Books Educator’s card.

: Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Half Price Books Educator’s card. Hertz Rent a Car : NEA members can save 25% on rentals.

: NEA members can save 25% on rentals. J. Crew : Get 15% off at JCrew.com

: Get 15% off at JCrew.com Joann : Teachers save 15% on purchases.

: Teachers save 15% on purchases. Karen Kane : Teachers get a 20% discount.

: Teachers get a 20% discount. Lakeshore Learning : Save 15% when you join the Teacher’s Club.

: Save 15% when you join the Teacher’s Club. L.L. Bean : Get a 10% discount on your order.

: Get a 10% discount on your order. Michael’s : Get 15% off every purchase.

: Get 15% off every purchase. Microsoft : Shop the Microsoft Education Store and you can save 10% on Surface, select software and more.

: Shop the Microsoft Education Store and you can save 10% on Surface, select software and more. National Rent a Car : NEA members save up to 25% on rentals.

: NEA members save up to 25% on rentals. Office Depot/Office Max : Office Depot/Office Max stores’ Give Back to Schools Program lets you give your PreK-12 public or private school 5% of the purchase price on qualifying school supplies such as notebook paper pens, pads and binders.

: Office Depot/Office Max stores’ Give Back to Schools Program lets you give your PreK-12 public or private school 5% of the purchase price on qualifying school supplies such as notebook paper pens, pads and binders. PBS Learning Media : Register free for access to thousands of classroom-ready, curriculum-targeted, digital resources and lesson plans aligned to Common Core and national standards. Basic service is free to PreK-12 educators.

: Register free for access to thousands of classroom-ready, curriculum-targeted, digital resources and lesson plans aligned to Common Core and national standards. Basic service is free to PreK-12 educators. Pencils.com : Sign up to receive a 10% discount on purchases.

: Sign up to receive a 10% discount on purchases. Staples : Enroll in the Classroom Rewards program and receive up to $250 to use on classroom supplies from Staples. Parents donate 5% of their purchases to a teacher or school of their choosing, so you’ll need to enroll before parents can choose you as a recipient. Earn $5 rewards dollars just for signing up.

: Enroll in the Classroom Rewards program and receive up to $250 to use on classroom supplies from Staples. Parents donate 5% of their purchases to a teacher or school of their choosing, so you’ll need to enroll before parents can choose you as a recipient. Earn $5 rewards dollars just for signing up. Vineyard Vines: You can get 15% off your order.

If your child wants to celebrate his or her teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week, you can go to the National PTA website and download a certificate or thank you card.

