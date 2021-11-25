Celebrating 40 years of Rhema Christmas Lights

TULSA, Okla. — Millions of lights are brightening up Broken Arrow in time for the holiday season.

Rhema's Christmas display had its light-up ceremony kick off on Wednesday, making this year its 40th year of this tradition.

The area is full of lights, smiles, and plenty of families that come out to have a good time.

"I love it!" says Caleb Buckner Gil, an attendee.

Bigger, brighter, and better. That's how Rhema Bible Church kicked off the holiday season on the day before Thanksgiving.

“The reason we do it is because our pastor, Pastor Hagan, he wanted to show that Jesus is the light of the world. What a better way to do that is to show that Jesus is the light of the world and putting on a bunch of Christmas lights which represent Jesus and going out to our world, which is the Broken Arrow community,” says Skylar Hagin, Christmas Light Supervisor at Rhema.

For 40 years, Rhema's Christmas light display has been brightening the holidays and bringing joy to hundreds of families, sparking the holiday spirit with its colorful lights.

“God is all over the place, there’s just a lot of lights, it’s just the holy spirit that fills the place," says Gil.

Organizers say the tradition started with 60 thousand lights and over time it has grown. This year, Rhema Park and the church campus are covered in nearly 3 million lights, all of them LED.

“Yeah! And I’m as happy as ever," exclaims Gil.

Gil is eight years old and he and his family have been coming ever since he can remember.

“I’ve been here since I was two or three.”

For him, the experience is more than just a winter wonderland. Gil is also grateful for the magic of the season and he wants others to feel it too.

“It really is God in the air filling each of our hearts with joy and love and peace," says Gil. "Be Blessed. Be honest. Be you... and bye!"

Lights at Rhema will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Thanksgiving Day until January 2.

