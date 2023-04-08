Celebrating 20 years of OU-Tulsa Engineering

On Friday, April 7, OU-Tulsa is celebrating a big milestone.

Since 2001, the Gallogly College of Engineering School of Electrical and Computer Engineering has accomplished a lot.

The school said it had graduated 201 Master's of Science and Ph.D. students and secured roughly $35 million with more than 190 grants and awards.

Dr. Hazem Refai has been there since the start and said the day is about celebrating what has been accomplished while showing current students what the future holds as alums returned to talk about their work.

“Now they are at locations where they are doing the top of the line of research. The state-of-the-art research that we want their feedback,” Dr. Refai said. “To come and present over. And even encourage our current students what they see now in front of them is what those students were 10 or 15 years ago.”

While 2023 is not the 20th anniversary, pandemic-related disruptions postponed the celebration.

OU-Tulsa Interim President Dr. Jim Sluss presented a mayoral proclamation designating April 7 as “OU-Tulsa Electrical and Computer Engineering Day.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --