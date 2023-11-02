Catoosa unveils designs for expanding Blue Whale attraction

CATOOSA, Okla. — New York tourist Sabrina Lenzen spent about 20 minutes at Catoosa’s Blue Whale, an iconic Route 66 landmark, reflecting an how it's mainly a place to snap a photo.

Local officials, like Kyle Gibson of the Catoosa City Council, envision a future where photo-ops turn into extended stays. “Keep them here to show them everything Catoosa has to offer,” Gibson said.

The City Council’s vision involves transformative redevelopment, bolstered by nearly $6 million in sought-after grant funding. Gibson outlined adding attractions like a mini-golf course, RV park, restaurants, and walking trails. “We've got a brand new Route 66 shield where you can stop and get a photo op with your hot rod,” he said, anticipating the draw for various visitors. Gibson said a makeover for the restrooms are included in the plans.

The plans include constructing a new visitor center to welcome travelers from Green Country to around the globe. The gift shop's current guest book in boasts signatures from as far as Iceland, Australia, Japan, and China, showcasing the site’s global appeal.

“The city of Catoosa would like to go forward with our plan and our application and submit that to the Route 66 commission as soon as possible,” Gibson stated, signaling readiness to advance the project.

Nate Olsen, creative director at the agency behind the project’s renderings, highlighted a particularly buzzworthy idea: an ice cream shop. “It's those little things that could potentially help create really cool memories,” Olsen said.

Lenzen believes the proposed enhancements could entice visitors to linger. “It's a beautiful area. To keep people here, it would be a great idea,” she said, noting the potential for families to create lasting memories with these new additions.

Catoosa City Coucil aims to complete redevelopment by Route 66's centennial in 2026.

Full renderings can be found on Hampton Creative's website.

