City of Catoosa celebrating 50 years of the Blue Whale

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale in Catoosa is a world-renowned tourist attraction along Route 66. And this weekend, “Ol Blue” will celebrate 50 years.

The attraction’s been here since the 1960s and through the years it’s gained quite the following.

Built by retired Tulsa zookeeper, Hugh Davis, the Blue Whale is not only an Oklahoma staple, but a tourist attraction known around the world. Davis built the whale for his wife as an anniversary gift. And five decades later it still sits in the pond, greeting all who visit.

“I know that we have other tourist attractions in rogers county but I think this is one of those things that is most noticeable, it is internationally known,” said Catoosa City Manager, John Blish.

Blish said the Blue Whale turning 50 is a huge success for the city and Rogers County. And to show appreciation, Ol' Blue is getting a birthday party. There will be live music, food, games and vendors and a silent auction. But this party is for a good cause too.

“We also are coinciding it with a fundraiser for a teacher that was prominent here in the community,” said Blish.

Proceeds from the celebration will go to the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Blish is asking the community to come celebrate but also donate either their time as a volunteer, give money, or provide items for the silent auction. And to make sure, the Blue Whale stays another 50 years, Ol Blue has been getting some upgrades.

“We have done quite a bit as far as cleaning up the structure around the pond. We have added some walking trails through there. We have several things over the next couple of years as far as new amenities, larger gift shop, we’re hoping to put in some circulation systems for the pond,” said Blish.

Bathrooms also have easier access for parents with small children and air conditioning. All the fun starts Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. right off historic Route 66.

