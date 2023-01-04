Watch Now
Catoosa Public Schools increasing security after threat made

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 13:29:30-05

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools is increasing security measures for the first week back to school after receiving a threat during the holiday break.

Halfway through the winter break, the Catoosa Police Department received a voice-over message stating someone was going to shoot up the school, but Catoosa’s Superintendent tells 2 News the threat was found to not be credible. Despite the threat being unfounded, Superintendent Robert Schornick says they are being proactive rather than reactive.

The district has a police force of its own along with the city police department. The two departments have been working together to increase their presence and communication.

“So you have that enhanced communication, but you also have the walk thoughts, the foot patrols, we also have internal measures that we use all the time. We have controlled access to our buildings,” said Schornick.

He says they are continuing to investigate the threat but that as of right now it's been deemed unfounded.

“I need folks to know and I need them to understand that safety and security is a priority for us,” he said.

That has been evident as 2 News has seen at least three police vehicles around the high school Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

