Catoosa interchange improvements under discussion

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to present improvement alternatives for the State Highway 66 and Interstate 44/U.S.-412 interchange in Rogers and Wagoner counties.

To give everyone a better understanding of what interchange we are talking about, this is the interchange near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

ODOT is considering two interchange improvement alternatives. The purpose for the proposed changes is to accommodate future traffic volumes, increase safety and minimize localized congestion.

The proposed improvements are part of an environmental assessment from the I-44 / I-244 interchange east to the Verdigris River that received a finding of no significant impact from the Federal Highway Administration in 2004. The assessment included improved interchanges throughout the 12-mile corridor.

OPTION 1:

ODOT labeled this the preferred option. It makes I-44 is straight with three lanes in each direction. A new two-lane ramp from I-44 east to SH-66 north with the exit on the right-hand side. This option has that exit crossing over the top of I-44. It also allows for 193rd Avenue to connect to I-44 east and 66 north.

OPTION 2:

It makes I-44 westbound is curved with three lanes going 65 mph and I-44 eastbound is straight with three lanes going 75mph. There would be a single lane exit on the left-hand side from I-44 east to 66 north. This option resembles the layout of the existing interchange but it is not preferred due to the curved I-44 design, the different speed limits in each direction, the left-hand exit and there would be no connection from 193rd Avenue to the 66 north.

ODOT is having a meeting Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Catoosa High School in the Indian Activity Center Hospitality Room to give a presentation on these proposed changes, answer questions and go over public comments submitted.

