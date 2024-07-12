CASTING CALL: Musical about a historic Cherokee woman holding auditions

TULSA, Okla. — A musical about a historic Cherokee woman will return to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Oct. 11 and 12.

Luckily for those who long for the stage, there will be auditions for roles this weekend in Muskogee and Tulsa.

The musical "Nanyehi" tells the story of the woman with that name.

Nanyehi, who lived from 1738 to 1822, was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.

She was first named Nanyehi and later known as Nancy Ward.

As the showrunners put it, the musical documents "her life, her struggles, her loves, her family."

Cheyenne Gagner, from Owasso, will return to play the titular role for her second time.

“It’s such an important story," she told 2 News. "I feel absolutely honored to be a part of telling the story of Nanyehi."

It’s a story that resonates with Gagner, and she sees the task of bringing Nanyehi’s story to life from the history books as of the utmost importance.

"I feel like she’s gone kind of under the radar through history," said Gagner. "And so, to make her story known, the woman that she was, and what she has done for the Cherokee people, is— it's incredible."

Tommy Cummings will return in his role as Dragging Canoe.

Academy Award-winning actor West Studi is also joining the cast of the musical. Studi is a direct descendant of Nanyehi and will play the principal role of Attakullakulla.

From small-town Oklahoma native to internationally acclaimed actor and musician, Studi credits his passion and multi-faceted background as inspiration for his powerful character portrayals that forever changed a Hollywood stereotype. Some notable performances of his were in “Dances with Wolves,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Geronimo: An American Legend,” and “Heat,” as well as James Cameron’s “Avatar,” Paul Weitz’s “Being Flynn” and Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles.”

This will become the 13th production of "Nanyehi." Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet wrote the musical.

Hobbs is a Cherokee Nation citizen and Bartlesville native who is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. As a recording and performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015.

Here's when and where auditions will happen this weekend:



In Muskogee on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 8pm at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (401 S. 3rd St.);

And in Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, from 2 to 5pm at Theatre Tulsa (5521 S. Peoria Ave.).

They’re casting more than 30 roles — available for Native and non-Native actors, singers, and dancers of all ages.

