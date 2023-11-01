Cast members announced for 'The Outsiders' musical debuting March 16

TULSA, Okla. — "The Outsiders," the musical, debuts on Broadway on March 16, and we are slowly learning more about the production.

The production shared the cast members on Facebook Wednesday.

Brody Grant, Brent Comer, and Jason Schmidt will all make their Broadway debut with "The Outsiders."

Sky-Lakota Lynch starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Off Broadway, Lynch made appearances in Iron Fist, Spirit Rangers, FBI: Most Wanted and Half Life.

In August, we learned that Angelina Jolie will lead produce the musical.

Based on the S.E Hinton book of the same name, the show famously features Tulsa in the 1960s as the Greasers and the Socs rival each other, often causing mischief until one day a fight ends in death.

