Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cast members announced for 'The Outsiders' musical debuting March 16

The Outsiders House
KJRH
The Outsiders House
Posted at 2023-11-01T14:08:32-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 15:08:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — "The Outsiders," the musical, debuts on Broadway on March 16, and we are slowly learning more about the production.

The production shared the cast members on Facebook Wednesday.

Brody Grant, Brent Comer, and Jason Schmidt will all make their Broadway debut with "The Outsiders."

Sky-Lakota Lynch starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Off Broadway, Lynch made appearances in Iron Fist, Spirit Rangers, FBI: Most Wanted and Half Life.

In August, we learned that Angelina Jolie will lead produce the musical.

Based on the S.E Hinton book of the same name, the show famously features Tulsa in the 1960s as the Greasers and the Socs rival each other, often causing mischief until one day a fight ends in death.

WATCH: 2 News visited the famous house from the movie on its 40-year anniversary in February.

40 years after 'The Outsiders' movie, legacy lives on in Tulsa

To learn more about the show and to buy tickets, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7