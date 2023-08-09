Angelina Jolie to lead produce Broadway-bound 'The Outsiders' Musical

TULSA, Okla. — Academy Award winner and philanthropist Angelina Jolie signed on to lead produce the Broadway-bound musical "The Outsiders."

Based on the S.E Hinton book of the same name the show famously features Tulsa in the 1960s as the Greasers and the Socs rival each other often causing mischief until one day a fight ends in death.

The show debuted at the La Jolla Playhouse and is expected to make an announcement about its move to Broadway soon. Jolie says she is excited to produce the show and share the new adaptation to the world of Broadway.



The book and movie featured Tulsa prominently, making the city known to the world. "The Outsiders" movie included a star-studded cast with Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise and Matt Dillion creating buzz around Tulsa for fans to get a glimpse of the movie scene.

The Outsiders Museum at 731 N St Lewis Ave. still houses memorabilia in the home of the movie including set photographs, props and a glimpse into the world of the 1965 Tulsa.

The Broadway run will continue to spotlight Tulsa and reinvents "The Outsiders" story.

