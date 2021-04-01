CARES Act funds going to help expand summer youth programs

TULSA, Okla. — We're nearing the end of a truly rough school year. From online classes to the stress of social isolation, the pandemic has been tough on Green Country kids.

One Tulsa organization is handing out CARES Act cash to boost summer programs to help Green Country rebound for the classroom next fall.

The Opportunity Project is helping summer youth programs expand to include more students in summer activities.

With CARES Act dollars and private donations, the organization now wants summer programs to apply for grant money to help them grow.

The only requirements are programs need to provide a safe and educational experience for children this summer.

“We are most interested in those organizations serving young people in Tulsa County with a focus and intentional building of social and emotional skills in young people. And, a strong focus and positive youth development,” director for the Opportunity Project Caroline Shaw said.

Programs seeking additional funding to expand their services to reach more students are encouraged to apply.

To sign up to receive CARE Act funding to help your program, you can visit the Opportunity Project website or CLICK HERE.

To find a list of summer programs happening in Tulsa, CLICK HERE.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --