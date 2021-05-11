Car drives into midtown Tulsa hair salon

TULSA, Okla. — A car drove into a hair salon in midtown Tulsa Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at Identity Salon near 27th and Harvard.

Gary Griggs, KJRH

Gary Griggs, KJRH

Tulsa police said no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --