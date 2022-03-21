Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car crashes into Utica Square business

Car crashes into Utica Square business
KJRH
Car crashes into Utica Square business
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:19:55-04

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into the Coach store at Utica Square on Monday morning.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. when a black Ford Mustang crashed into the business, leaving damage behind in its entrance and storefront.

First responders arrived on the scene, but no one was transported due to injuries.

Currently, it is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7