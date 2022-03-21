Car crashes into Utica Square business

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into the Coach store at Utica Square on Monday morning.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. when a black Ford Mustang crashed into the business, leaving damage behind in its entrance and storefront.

First responders arrived on the scene, but no one was transported due to injuries.

Currently, it is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

