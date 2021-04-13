Car crashes into Arby's restaurant in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Arby's restaurant in Tulsa.

The driver crashed into the south side of the restaurant Tuesday evening near 41st and Peoria.

Tulsa police said the 16-year-old driver with a permit accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Police said no one was hurt.

Arby’s dining room is closed, but the drive-thru will remain open.

