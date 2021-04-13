Car crashes into Arby's restaurant in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Arby's restaurant in Tulsa.
The driver crashed into the south side of the restaurant Tuesday evening near 41st and Peoria.
Tulsa police said the 16-year-old driver with a permit accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.
Police said no one was hurt.
Arby’s dining room is closed, but the drive-thru will remain open.
Trending Stories:
- THD, OSDH suspends use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- NCAA 'unequivocally supports' transgender student-athletes competing in college sports
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter