Car crashes into Arby's restaurant in Tulsa

Sierra Pizarro, KJRH
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 13, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Arby's restaurant in Tulsa.

The driver crashed into the south side of the restaurant Tuesday evening near 41st and Peoria.

Tulsa police said the 16-year-old driver with a permit accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Police said no one was hurt.

Arby’s dining room is closed, but the drive-thru will remain open.

