CAP Tulsa working to prevent children from being born into poverty

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit that helps level the playing field for local families and children held information sessions across the city.

CAP Tulsa works to help children from low-income families grow up and achieve economic success, to prevent anyone from being born into poverty.

The organization went to Goodwill of Tulsa to provide applications and information about their free early childhood education program.

Martha Rojas, a recruitment specialist with CAP Tulsa, was there providing information about their services.

“We come out here once a month the second Tuesday of each month were out here to help our West Tulsa families come and apply” said Rojas.

Rojas also helped referring anyone to a number of programs while CAP Tulsa was there.

“We serve 6 weeks old to four years old then we are also able to refer them to DHS to help them sign up for SNAP or childcare subsidy and we can also refer them to Goodwill for any career services,” said Rojas.

The nonprofit organization uses a two-generation approach to not only assist children but also strive for their parents to succeed through programs for parenting skills.

Rojas was thankful they can provide what they call an essential service.

"Helping them from the very beginning to the very end of whenever they apply to when they get enrolled it's a very fulfilling feeling" said Rojas.

Celia Armstrong, the Chief Administrative Officer at Goodwill Tulsa, was happy to provide a location for services to be offered.

“It's fascinating to see partners such as CAP Tulsa, DHS, a multitude of resources coming from the community to help our citizens and obviously our employees in the community” said Armstrong.

CAP Tulsa does have a Facebook where they post all their upcoming information sessions and events.

