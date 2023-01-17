California theatre to feature 'The Outsiders' musical

SAN DIEGO — A popular California theatre is set to feature 'The Outsiders' in its musical form in its upcoming season.

The Mandell Weiss Theatre at UC-San Diego and La Jolla Playhouse is putting on the run of shows based on the S.E. Hinton novel set in Tulsa.

"The story that defined a generation has been reimagined as a groundbreaking musical.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be." La Jolla Playhouse

The first show is scheduled for Feb. 19. Find more information here.

