Cadet Lawman Academy underway in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kids from across the state are in Muskogee to see what it takes to serve in law enforcement. This week, nearly 100 Oklahoma high school students are seeing what it takes to serve in law enforcement. The 49th Cadet Lawman Academy lets students experience first hand what Oklahoma’s troopers do every day.

“So we push them a lot. They get challenged throughout the week, they get pushed to their limits," Trooper Josh Lawson said, "you know stuff they would usually never experience, probably in their lifetimes.”

Cadets are up by dawn, doing rigorous exercises and following a strict schedule throughout the day. They’re staying at the nearby Connors State dorms. They can’t carry their cellphones. Organizers hope to teach discipline and authentic relationships. It also plays a role in OHP recruiting.

“It just gives them a head start, like if they wanna get in our dispatch, or if they wanna become a trooper,” Lawson said.

Adrien Harris went through the academy last year, and he tells 2 News, it all fit into his plan of going into the Marines.

“I’ve been, always, thinking about going to the Marine corps. my whole life," Harris said, Once I learned what a Marine was, that’s what I wanted to be.”

This year, Harris is back to help out. He hopes the latest crop of cadets will take advantage of their one shot at the academy.

“Well, to come here, it’s pretty much a one-time thing, OK? You only have one chance at this. It’s a lot of fun, If you have the chance to go … go.”

The program is completely free for Oklahoma high-school students in the summer after their junior year.

More info about the academy can be found here -- https://cadetlawman.com/

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --