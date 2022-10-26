Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The first brewery and tap room in Claremore history is almost open and it’s a name you may recognize.

Cabin Boys Brewery has been a Tulsa favorite for nearly five years, and now the owners are taking their craft beers to the home of the Zebras. But opening a location in Claremore is more than a business move.

In less than a month, the doors of Cabin Boys Brewery will be open and ready for guests. And the story of why Claremore was chosen is as sweet as their ciders.

Claremore native and co-founder of Cabin Boys Brewery, Austin McIlroy said the decision to open a location in Claremore was an easy one.

“It was just a really natural move for us but also at the same time, it was really great to get a phone call from the City of Claremore to come look at a space and help out the revitalization and keep that momentum of the downtown corridor going,” said McIlroy.

The slogan for Cabin Boys is “Crafted for Community” and McIlroy said bringing his passion project turned successful business to the town he grew up in, while bringing in a place everyone can enjoy is more than he could’ve ever dreamed.

“Not a lot of people spend their money or invest in rural communities but there are still people that need to have some place of entertainment or someplace to feel home and with their community and what better thing to do is put in a taproom or communal pub,” said McIlroy.

And the community response has been great.

“I’d say 99 percent of the people that I’ve talked to are just really ecstatic mainly because it will bring another fold into what that downtown area feels like,” said McIlroy.

And to make the new location, just as fun as the original in Tulsa, a brewing system will be showcased so customers can see how the beers are made, plus a specialty brew just for the Claremore location. The doors will officially open at the end of November.

