Businesses still suffering because of hefty construction project

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The repaving project in Claremore has had its fair share of snags since construction began. And local businesses in the area continue to struggle with limited access and customers steering clear of the mess.

Auto Definitions is in the middle of the project and owner Joel Smith said business is taking a hit because of it.

“It’s been very frustrating. ONG and ODOT have definitely heard from me and other business owners. I mean we’ve got business owners all over the place struggling because on the north side of the road you can’t even get to them unless you want to take a four mile detour,” said Smith.

Smith said instead of laying off employees, he laced up his boots and got to work.

“I’ve got the best crew of guys in the whole entire world, they’re family. So I’m like hey you guys do your thing here and I’m gonna go run a dump truck,” said Smith.

He said he has a great support system and loyal clients but with the road damaged like it is and his line of work dealing with luxury vehicles, some clients are choosing to go elsewhere.

“A lot of people don’t want to drive their high end cars down the nasty road or risk somebody getting hit or them getting pulled out in front of and hit,” said Smith.

Smith said he chose to help out the road crews because there's been so many snags and delays in the project and he's ready to get back to business as usual. There is no date yet for the project to be completed.

