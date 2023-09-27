Business owners picking up the pieces after car crashes into south Tulsa building

TULSA: OK — Two business owners are picking up the pieces after a car crashed into a nail salon as well as a hair studio near 103rd and Memorial Tuesday morning.

Bixby police say an elderly woman was getting ready to get her nails done, when she had a medical episode and accidentally pushed the gas instead of the break crashing into a nail salon and Mather Hair Design.

Todd Mather says he can still hear the sound of the crash.

"I was standing right here cutting hair and I heard the loudest bang. I thought it was lightning, but I look out and it's blue skies. Then a second after that, this entire wall started coming towards me and 100 thoughts went through my mind. Earthquake, a natural disaster, a bomb,” said Mather.

He says the impact of the crash caused his work station to fall, and that’s when he and his client jumped up and ran outside.

"It was a little old lady, a sweet lady, but her foot went on the gas instead of the break and it just shot through and smashed and it was the scariest moment of my life,” said Mather.

He says it was a miracle that everyone was ok and that no one was injured, because his family has already been through one traumatic, event this year.

"Back in March, on March 9th, my daughter was in a burn accident. She was at home and had her hands in acetone doing her nails and she had a little votive candle on the side, and the fumes built up and it created a bomb and blew up and fire covered her body,” said Mather.

His precious, daughter Piper spent months at a hospital in Texas, but thankfully, she is doing much better.

Now, this Union 8th grader is trading her hospital bed for the stage starring as the lead in the musical, Annie.

Although it’s been a crazy year, Todd says his faith in God continues to pull his family through hardship, and like his daughter’s accident, he knows that this too shall pass.

"It's a wonderful community here in Tulsa, everyone is reaching out, I mean you guys called me, I mean everyone has reached out to hear the story and to help. Someone sent us $500 yesterday just to help,” said Mather.

We reached out to the Bixby Police Department who took the accident report, and because the driver of the car experienced a medical episode, officers say she won’t face any charges.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

