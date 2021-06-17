Building collapses in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. — A building at the corner of Foley Ave and Main Street partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Eufaula, Okla.

Crews are currently assessing the situation to ensure that the area is safe. A two-block section of both Main St and Foley Ave is expected to be closed to the public until around noon.

Officials ask that all vehicles adhere to traffic barriers and pedestrians not cross the caution tape line.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.

