BUDGET AGREEMENT: State leaders conclude budget summit

OKLAHOMA CITY — After weeks of politicking, and an eight-day-long budget summit, Oklahoma's leaders have agreed on a budget. Oklahoma’s leaders have agreed on a budget for the next fiscal year.

When it was all said and done, Governor Stitt posted a selfie with House Speaker Charles McCall and the Senate's Pro-tem, Greg Treat. However, they weren't always smiling.

Gov. Stitt wanted the income tax gone,but Treat wasn’t so inclined. Ultimately, the leaders at the budget summit had to find a way.

"If we get this done today, then I will not veto this budget," Stitt said, "And I know you guys are really really close on a few of the final items."

They found the way to avoid the veto, and the income tax will remain. The grocery tax, however, is headed out the door. In fact, the state is expecting a revenue hit of about $300 million. Leaders set aside that much to fill the gap.

Since we’re so close, I wanna be clear, if we can get this, land the plane today," Gov. Stitt said during the budget summit's eighth day.

It took eight days for leaders to 'land the plane.' Only after legislators did some jockeying, and vague deal making. Leaders have released just a few specific aspects of the budget. Part of it is top of mind for Oklahomans; tornado relief.

$45 million is set aside to clean up areas hit by recent storms. Something Gov. Stitt promised after touring damage. Additionally, the budget has more than $100 million earmarked for new DPS facilities. Closer to Tulsa, legislators have created a $30 million fund to expand the OSU Medical Center.

