Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band coming to BOK Center next year

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! The Boss is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are going on an international tour starting next year. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017.

Springsteen and the E Street Band is making a stop at the BOK Center on Feb. 21, 2023.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows, including the Tulsa stop, will go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

