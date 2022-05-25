Broken elevator impacts seniors living in an eight story Muskogee Apartment Complex

TULSA, Okla. — Residents of an eight story senior living facility in Muskogee are looking for answers. They reached out to 2 News Oklahoma because they said they have gone three weeks without an elevator.

They said management told them it would be repaired by now, but it's still out of service.

Management said they are working to get the elevator fixed,, but that process takes time.

“The elevator dropped from the eight floor to the ground,” Renee Grayson said.

Renee Grayson is a resident at The Surety Apartments and said the elevator went out of service three weeks ago.

“It was just boom, out of nowhere,” Grayson said.

Although the apartment manager declined to go on camera, she said a leak in the elevator shaft brought the succo down causing damage to the elevator.

She said they have closed it down because they are working on getting contractors to come in and repair the wall, the leaks, and the elevator itself.

Grayson reached out to us because she said it has been very hard for her and her neighbors to get around without elevator access.

“I thought I could do it, I thought I could down the stairs and do my laundry, but I was wrong,” Grayson said.

The manager said she's coordinating with the contractors, but that process is taking time.

She said they have offered to help residents carry their groceries and mail up to their rooms.

They also have given them the option to move out, but for residents like Brenda Oats, it's not that simple.

“I can’t afford it because they can’t get my stuff out of here, so I’m just stuck,” Oats said.

We reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Labor. They said they sent an inspector there today to assess the damages.

A representative with the company who owns the building said they have found a contractor and are hoping to start repairs on May 30th.

