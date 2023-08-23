Broken Arrow's Rose District adding more free parking

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s Rose District is a hot spot for people looking to experience something unique.

With its flower-lined streets and inviting shops, it’s an attraction that draws in customers.

However, visitors say parking has always been a bit of an issue here.

Victoria Chin is the manager of Wild Ivy, an upscale women’s boutique right in the heart of Main Street.

"We get a lot of traffic on the Rose District which we are very grateful for, and we love having everyone come in, but I know around lunchtime and on Saturdays it's just so busy over here and it's so hard to find a parking space,” said Chin.

Because of that reason, the city council awarded a construction contract for the BA Rose District parking lot project.

The city tells 2 News that the contract includes improvements like new pavement, fencing, landscaping, irrigation, signage and light poles to match the aesthetics of the Rose District.

The lot is located on the northeast corner of Detroit and 1st street.

In February, a lease agreement was authorized between the city and First United Methodist Church for the additional parking spaces.

At this time, it’s not clear when construction will began, but a city spokesperson says it will be very soon.

The number of free parking spaces will increase by 110 spots bringing the total number of free parking spaces to about 900.

