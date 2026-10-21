Broken Arrow residents voice support for police chief during city council meeting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Residents and police officers packed Tuesday night’s Broken Arrow City Council meeting to show support for Police Chief Lance Arnold, who was placed on paid administrative leave days earlier pending an internal investigation.

Several people used the meeting’s public comment period to defend Arnold’s character and question how the city has handled the matter.

PAST COVERAGE: Broken Arrow police chief placed on paid leave amid internal investigation

Broken Arrow police chief placed on paid leave amid internal investigation

The council could listen to those comments but could not take action on them during the meeting because they were raised during the public comment portion.

Broken Arrow City Council

The mother of a police cadet who died last year, described the support Arnold gave her family.

Broken Arrow Police Department Broken Arrow Police Dept

She said Arnold helped her youngest granddaughter through the first anniversary of her fther's death, getting her off the floor, bringing her to the table and helping her finish her homework.

“He didn’t have to do that. That was not his job,” She told the council. “He is the chief of police, and that’s not in his job description, but he sat there with that little girl and made sure she was OK on one of the most difficult days that she had ever had in her entire life.”

Another speaker called the way the situation was handled “abhorrent.” He said the lack of information and statements about not making statements could affect Arnold’s character.

KJRH

The city has not publicly disclosed exactly what is being investigated. In an earlier interview with 2 News Oklahoma, City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the investigation concerns decisions made within the police department.

“I think placing the chief on paid administrative leave is the right direction to go because it protects the integrity of the investigation, the process itself, as well as everyone that’s involved, including the chief himself,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon also acknowledged public concerns about transparency and said he would share information when he is able to discuss the investigation.

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