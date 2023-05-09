Broken Arrow, Tulsa to see economic impact from LIV Golf Tournament

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The LIV Golf tournament is quickly approaching in Broken Arrow. It's expected to bring in money not only for Broken Arrow, but Tulsa, too.

Ten thousand people are expected to be at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

As finishing touches happen at the golf course on Tuesday, David Breeden was out biking and smiling about 10,000 people experiencing the city he calls home.

"A lot of the suburbs are growing. They have high tech industry and lots of things," Breeden told 2 News.

With thousands of people expected to be at this weekend's tournament, Renee McKenney, Tulsa Regional Tourism's President, says even though the tournament is in Broken Arrow, Tulsa is going to see an economic boost.

"In talking to the Mayo, Aloft, Promise hotels - they are all seeing a bump in rate and they're selling out," said McKenney.

The LIV Golf tournament uniquely bring in musicians, and it includes some Tulsa's talent this year.

Since Tulsa won't see a direct economic impact, McKenney says capitalizing on the fan experience will be crucial.

"We treat all of our visitors that way. We wanna really show them how special Tulsa is," McKenney said.

As last-minute preps are being put together at Cedar Ridge, Broken Arrow Director of Communications Aaron McColloch says they still expect to see an uptick with some of the local businesses -especially restaurants.

