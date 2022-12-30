Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program

With the new year comes a new way of getting around Broken Arrow.

The city is expected to launch a year-long micro-transit pilot program.

The goal is to enhance the city’s public transportation system, especially for those who don’t drive.

The city says the plan is to start with 3 vehicles that would take customers door to door, which would be similar to an Uber service.

For people who don’t drive and rely on the bus to get around town, this new service aims to be much more convenient.

The city says it initially reviewed several ways to fund the project.

2 News has learned that 80% of the funding for the new vehicles will be provided through a $700,000 grant from the Indian Nations Council of Governments.

A regional bus service will also be a part of the program, which will work to try and limit the amount of commuter trips during peak travel times.

People around BA say an electric vehicle-based system will be very beneficial to this community.

"I think it would be an excellent idea. I think there is a lot of people here in this area that would use it, particularly with this stretch of businesses parking is a real problem. An Uber type of bus system would be fantastic for 3 or 4 block travel even,” says Richard Robinson.

Right now, there are two bus routes that people can take, but a recent study showed that many people in BA didn’t even know that the city had a bus service.

The program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --