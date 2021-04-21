Broken Arrow swears in new mayor, vice mayor

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For the first time in Broken Arrow's history, three women are now serving on the city council at the same time.

Two of those elected officials are the new mayor and vice mayor for BA.

Mayor Debra Wimpee replaces Craig Thurmond and Christi Gillespie will be the new vice mayor. Wimpee and Gillespie will each serve a two-year term in those roles.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at a regular city council meeting on April 20.

Lisa Ford was also elected as a city councilor for Ward 2.

According to city records, this is also the first time in Broke Arrow's history that there has been a female mayor and vice mayor holding office at the same time.

