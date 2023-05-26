Broken Arrow senior wins Congressional Art Competition

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow High School senior will have her artwork displayed at the U.S. Capitol after winning Rep. Kevin Hern’s Congressional Art Competition.

Cadence Kinney received her official certificate on Friday. For the next 11 months, her artwork, titled “Oklahoma Proud” will be available in the Cannon Tunnel.



The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide event that allows high school students from across the United States to showcase their artistic ability. This year's competition theme was "Feelings of Home: What makes your town feel like home?”

"I just decided to do the Oklahoma bird and that was the scissor tail and then I decided to do more in the background with it so it's not just one singular thing," Cadence said. "And the state flower is the Oklahoma rose, so I decided to do that."

The recognition includes a flight to Washington D.C. for Kinney and one other person so she can visit her artwork in person at a reception on June 20.

