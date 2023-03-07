Broken Arrow school board remains undecided on students relocating from Rosewood Elementary

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow School Board is trying to figure out what to do about dozens of Rosewood Elementary students who may need to change schools next year due to redistricting.

Some parents with students attending Rosewood say it’s taking their stability anyway. They say it’s frustrating because similar rezoning has happened before.

“Broken Arrow students have been rezoned at least six to seven times in the last 10 years," said Amber Hamilton, a parent at Monday's school board meeting.

“We shouldn’t have to look over our shoulder and wonder if there is a rezone coming," added Carl McKittrick, another parent at the meeting.

Many of those parents live in the Washington Lane neighborhood near 91st and Lynn Lane. They were told their children would have to go to Vandever instead of Rosewood Elementary next year due to rezoning amid heavy growth and development in the (Rosewood) area.

2 News Oklahoma went to Washington Lane on Tuesday.

"They get friends and get used to the teachers and their habit of life and now they're going to take it away from them," said Willaim Sihock, a father in the neighborhood. "I don’t think it’s fair.”

About 80 students could be affected. The school board opted to table Monday’s vote until April.

Currently, Vandever's enrollment is 395 students. Rosewood has 635. The school board says something needs to happen to meet all of that growth sooner rather than later, and it could come as a long-term solution.

