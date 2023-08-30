Broken Arrow resident stuck in Florida while Idalia made landfall

TULSA, Okla. — Hurricane Idalia is having an impact on some Oklahomans as well.

As the category 4 storm made landfall across Florida Wednesday morning, one Green Country woman said she had to take shelter in her hotel room and still can't leave.

Broken Arrow resident Jess Alexander is counting herself lucky despite being stuck in Tallahassee, Florida during the storm on the last day of a 3-week work trip.

"I think that this area kind of lucked out a little bit as far as storm damage," Alexander told 2 News. "Some of the areas around us, they've gotten a lot of rain. They've been flooding, and so I think (people) just stationed here because it's a little safer here."

Alexander said she and at least two co-workers from the Tulsa area are stuck in their hotel rooms until the airport opens back up and flights become available.

"The airport sent us all a message and said all your flights are canceled," she said. "And then they gave us options to rebook our flights which everybody flying to other areas had options. Mine didn't get options until late last night."

Alexander mentioned the hotel she's staying in is also hosting volunteers from the Red Cross to help locals suffering from the storm.

The Tulsa Red Cross office confirms it's playing a part in the relief efforts as well.

"We've already got two disaster workers on the ground ready to help out with relief operation," spokesman Matt Trotter said. "And we expect that in the coming days a few more volunteers will raise their hand to go help with this relief operation."

Trotter said those in Green Country can help too.

"What people can really do to have an impact right now is donate financially, volunteer for the Red Cross, or give blood," he said.

Alexander said she hopes to finally find a flight back to northeast Oklahoma by Friday.

"Yeah, I'm anxious to get home and see family and get back to my fur babies."

