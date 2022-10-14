Broken Arrow Public Schools celebrates food service workers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This week is National School Lunch Week and Broken Arrow Public Schools is showing the food service workers who make school meals happen some appreciation.

Nutrition workers are busy year-round. BAPS says last school year, they served more than 2.6 million meals, or about 15,000 every single day across the district.

With elementary students coming to school around 8 a.m., child nutrition staff get to the school a few hours earlier to start making breakfast. After breakfast, the workers clean up and start working on lunch.

On this appreciation week, staff at Oak Crest Elementary would like kids to understand they work long hours to feed them.

Child nutrition staff typically work between 6 to 8 hours just preparing and serving meals alone.

It's a tough time for many school districts as they have struggled to keep enough workers on staff to help feed students and BAPS is no exception. Right now, the school district is looking to fill 30 open positions.

When 2 News spoke with a group of students, they say their favorite two things they at school are the breakfast burritos and pizza.

