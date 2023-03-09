Broken Arrow prepares for 'ShamROCK the Rose District'

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It is time to ShamROCK the Rose District in Broken Arrow!

The early St. Patrick's Day Celebration is happening Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in BA.

There is something for everyone!

This family-friendly celebration is in its 9th year now.

It is three blocks of food trucks, street vendors, a kid’s zone, and live music!

ShamROCK the Rose benefits Soldier's Wish, an organization that works to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

Mayor Debra Wimpee is the organizer and says the event is crucial to the organization and spoke about one particular event happening on Saturday called the "Granting of the wish."

"So, at 6:30, we'll go on stage, and I may or may not know what the wishes are, but we'll present wishes to a couple of Veterans, and that's always like the best part,” Wimpee said. “Because you get to, you know, you get to see someone’s life touched. It's nice to be a part of something like that. And know that everyone at the event, they should just be aware that they were a part of making a difference in someone's life. Just by being at the event."

While the events on the street are free and open to everyone, there is a paid beer garden with Oklahoma breweries!

That is where the fundraising comes in.

"We'll have 16 local breweries from the state,” Wimpee said. “We'll have cornhole and, I think, axe throwing. A whole lot of activities in here."

The beer garden will be where the Broken Arrow Farmer’s Market is normally located.

“We'll have a snack area inside,” Wimpee said. “But then you'll have front-row seats to all the live music. So, we'll have bands playing the whole time."

There are several options for the beer garden.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shamrock-craft-beer-garden-vip-2023-tickets-510109259527

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --