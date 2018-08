BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow police say, that after a thorough investigation, the report of an attempted abduction involving people inside a gold minivan "may have been exaggerated."

Police said on Monday, they were flagged down by a parent in the area of 6200 South Elm Avenue in reference to a possible child abduction attempt.

No initial crime could be confirmed, but police followed up and canvassed the area due to the urgent nature of the information.

After numerous interviews and the conclusion of the investigation, police said the persons of interest and, specifically, the gold minivan, were deemed to be unrelated to the reports of any attempted child abduction.

