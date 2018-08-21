Broken Arrow neighbors on high alert as police investigate possible kidnapping attempt

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KJRH) - A small Broken Arrow neighborhood is on high alert after neighbors say they've experienced suspicious activity over the past week. Broken Arrow Police are now investigating "numerous claims" that have come in over the phone and on social media.

Police are investigating claims three little girls have been approached by suspicious people in a gold van over the span of a week. Neighbors say three girls have been approached on two separate occasions, once after school and once on the weekend. Police are looking into the neighbors' claims of an attempted abduction.

Neighbor Ryan Littlejohn says on the evening of August 19 a neighbor came to him saying his daughter had been approached by two suspicious people in a mini van. Both took to the road right away.

"He told me they had tried to abduct his daughter," Littlejohn said. "And so I jumped in my car, he jumped in his car and we took off trying to find these people."

A Facebook post by a neighbor the night of the August 19 incident spread rapidly for neighbors to be on high alert. Police say a family member of one of the girls contacted them the next day, and police have since been investigating.