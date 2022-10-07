Broken Arrow police looking for answers in 2021 homicide of elderly woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are asking for the public's help with any information about the homicide of an elderly woman last fall.

On Nov. 14, 2021, officers responded to a welfare check near Houston and Aspen around 7 p.m. after relatives hadn't heard from 72-year-old Linda Davenport in days.

When they arrived, they found her house unlocked and Davenport dead inside with injuries "consistent [of] a homicide."

2 News learned last fall that Davenport recently moved to the neighborhood and she mostly kept to herself.

BAPD is still working on the investigation. If you have any information related to the case, email Detective Mooney at mmooney@brokenarrowok.gov. You can also call the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you would like to remain anonymous.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --