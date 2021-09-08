Broken Arrow police issue Silver Alert for missing man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old.

BAPD says Dane Edward Stegner was last seen in Tulsa and in the area near the Hard Rock Casino.

Stegner is described as a white male, approximately 6'3" tall, around 215 pounds, and had tattoo sleeves on both arms. He may have dark, shaved hair and possibly unknown facial hair. Stegner was last seen wearing a tank top and jeans.

Stegner is a veteran and has been diagnosed with several medical issues such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. If you see him, please call your local police department.

