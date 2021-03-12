Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old man found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department canceled a Silver Alert after an elderly man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s was found safe Friday evening.
Police said someone found 77-year-old Harvest Do, and he has been reunited with his family.
