Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old man found safe

Broken Arrow Police Department
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 12, 2021
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department canceled a Silver Alert after an elderly man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s was found safe Friday evening.

Police said someone found 77-year-old Harvest Do, and he has been reunited with his family.

