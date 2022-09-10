Broken Arrow Police Department seeking to hire more officers in the next two years

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department has eight new officers. The former cadets graduated Thursday, but the department's work is not done.

Thursday's graduation marks progress for the department who said recruitment has become a struggle in recent years.

"This is something that God has always called me to, to be a leader," Ruben Gaines, new police officer for Broken Arrow Police Department said.

Gaines was among the eight new officers sworn into Broken Arrow Police Department Thursday night after spending the last 27 weeks in intense training.

"I'm feeling good, it's been a long process so far, so it feels good to graduate," Gaines said.

A success for BAPD, as the department feels the sting of the labor shortage.

“Right now, it’s challenging for law enforcement to find quality applicants,” Ethan Hutchins, spokesperson for BAPD said.

Hutchins said, unlike many departments, BAPD only requires an associates degree. He said they also take into account service experience and people skills.

“Our department would rather hire somebody who’s good with people than someone who has had experience with a gun and knows how to be in law enforcement because at the end of the day we’re service oriented. We’re about the community," Hutchins said.

“We’re looking for somebody who wants to be out in the streets and making a difference and helping Broken Arrow become a better community," he said.

Hutchins said there are typically eight to twelve cadets in each class and as other officers retire from the force, they will need to hire at least 20 officers in the next two years to break even.

“If we could get over that break even mark and actually have additional officers to be out on the streets that would be ideal," Hutchins said.

In November, they are hosting another hiring event for officers. Hutchins said those recruits will begin academy next fall and they will graduate in 2024.

He said the Department is looking for community minded people who want to build up Broken Arrow.

Now that this class has graduated from the Academy, the eight officers will complete a field training program for 14 weeks.

