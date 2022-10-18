Broken Arrow police arrest juvenile in hotel shooting investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police say they arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting at a hotel parking lot Monday night.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to calls of shots fired at a hotel near South Garnett Road and West Kenosha Street. When they arrived, they found a juvenile victim had been shot in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their status, at this time, is unknown.

Hours later, BAPD arrested the suspect, also a juvenile, believed to be involved in the shooting. Officers have not revealed the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

