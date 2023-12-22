Broken Arrow man angered after car vandalized

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Earnest Zummer is a Navy veteran. Surgeries and other health issues have forced him to earn money through part-time work, which relies on his car being in working order. His car is no longer in working order, after a vandalism early Thursday morning.

The thieves were sloppy. They shattered a window and damaged the steering column. They left their mess behind because they didn’t get what they wanted.

A spokesperson for the Broken Arrow Police Department called it a case of an “unsuccessful attempted stolen vehicle.”

"This is horrible. Especially right here at Christmas," Zummer said.

When Zummer walked out of his front door, Thursday morning, his car looked fine. Once he walked around to the other side, he could see the damage.

The damage will rack up a big bill, and Earnest Zummer told 2 News insurance may not cover it. Right now, they’re in the review stage. If Zummer has to pay out of pocket, he’ll have a hard time getting the cash.

"Nobody really has extra money for anything," Zummer said, "I mean, even if I wanted to go do Uber now I couldn’t."

On top of his Uber driving, Zummer works a part-time job in security at a Green Country casino.

The vandalism could be tied to an online trend. The so called “Kia Boyz” post videos to youtube and TikTok showing potential thieves how to bypass the security system and hot-wire the car.

"That’s messed up. I mean, this is the way people get around and … it’s just messed up," Zummer said.

Zummer’s wife, Tanecia, is offering some moral support. Something she’s needed herself this year – after enduring eight surgeries. Notably, having her sternum removed.

"I keep thinking, you know, 'how much more can we endure this year?' So to have to deal with all of that and all of this it just hurt," Tanecia said, "and I was just mad and then I wanted to cry, and then I got mad, and then I wanted to cry it was just a lot."

The Zummers are bummed – but are hoping Christmas can bring some peace.

"Gonna spend [the day] with loved ones and friends and do the best we can," Earnest said.

The best he can, with the bad hand he was dealt.

A friend of the Zummers, Christy Fisher has set up a PayPal account for expenses. Donations can be sent to the account of momof2bandboys@gmail.com

"I will see to it every penny goes to Keith," Fisher said in a text message.

